Is Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 3 coming? Mukesh Chhabra makes SHOCKING revelation about June 14 VIRAL post

Mukesh Chhabra clears the air on Dhurandhar 3, confirming viral release date claims are false and no official announcement has been made yet.

Dhurandhar 2, which hit theatres on March 19, has been making a huge splash at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has quickly become one of the biggest hits in recent times, breaking multiple records within just five days. On its first Monday (Day 5), it earned ₹65 crore net in India across 20,382 shows. Worldwide, the movie’s total collections have already reached ₹829.76 crore.

Is Dhurandhar 3 coming?

Meanwhile, rumours about Dhurandhar 3's release recently went viral online. A post on X (formerly Twitter) shared a photo claiming to be the end-credit slate of Dhurandhar 2, suggesting that the third film, titled Dhurandhar: The Final Chapter, would release on June 14, 2026. However, the image was fake, as no official announcement for a third party was made when Dhurandhar 2 was released. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also addressed the rumours, clarifying that there is currently no confirmed release date or plan for Dhurandhar 3.

Speaking to Zoom, he said, "Aisa kuch nahi hone wala. Bohot sare rumours hai (Nothing of the sort is going to happen. There are a lot of rumours)." Furthermore, he stated that any official updates will be released on X.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 had a blockbuster opening, earning ₹102.55 crore on its first day (Thursday), followed by ₹80.72 crore on Friday. The film saw a huge jump over the weekend, raking in ₹113 crore on Saturday and peaking at ₹114.85 crore on Sunday, giving its overall collections a strong boost.

By Day 5, the movie’s total India net collection had reached ₹519.12 crore, with the India gross at ₹619.76 crore. The film is also doing extremely well internationally, earning ₹210 crore from overseas markets. This brings its total worldwide gross to an impressive ₹829.76 crore in just five days.

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi as well as all South Indian languages, with paid premieres held a day earlier on March 18.

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