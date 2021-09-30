While we saw several Bollywood filmmakers sharing the release dates of their biggies post the announcement of reopening in cinemas from October 22 in Maharashtra, fans of Salman Khan are waiting for him to drop the official release date of his upcoming actioner Mulshi Pattern, which also features Aayush Sharma in a lead role. Director of the film, Mahesh Manjrekar has spilled the beans on the release date and said that it will hit the screens in November but they have not decided the date. Also Read - From Arhaan Khan to Alizeh Agnihotri – which of Salman Khan’s nephews and nieces do you think is the most Bollywood ready? View pics
Interestingly, biggies like Sooryavanshi, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bunty Aur Babli are releasing in the month. When asked whether Antim will lock horns with any of the biggies in November, the Vaastav director responded that a clash of films is unavoidable since there is a backlog of two years. He also said that there is a lot stake involved and in the past Bollywood has witnessed clashes where both the films performed well at the box office.
The filmmaker praised Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's performances and said that that audience will see a different avatar of both the leading stars in the film and the fans of Dabangg actor will be surprised to see how he has approached the role of a Sikh cop as he delivered a brilliant performance. While earlier the film was titled Guns of North, the makers changed it to Antim, which means 'the end'. The gangster drama which is the remake of Marathi hit Mulshi Pattern, also stars Pragya Jaiswal in a key role. So, what are your thoughts on the release date of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.
