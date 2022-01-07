, and are the three superstars of Bollywood. They have ruled the silver screens for more than two decades and have starred in many blockbuster movies. However, their last few films like Thugs of Hindostan (Aamir), Zero (SRK), (SRK), Antim (Salman), Radhe (Salman), and (Salman) had failed to receive a great response. While it is expected that with Laal Singh Chaddha, Pathan and Tiger 3, these superstars will bounce back, Kamaal R Khan has taken a nasty dig at them, and he feels that their era has come to an end. Also Read - Trending ENT news today: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to get delayed, Kangana Ranaut reacts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security lapse and more

Recently, KRK tweeted, "वक़्त किसी का नहीं है! वक़्त आना जाना है! मुगलों और अंग्रेजों की बादशाहत हिन्दुस्तान पर नहीं रही! और घमंडी खानों की बादशाहत bollywood पर नहीं रही! (Time belongs to none. It comes and goes; Mughals and British couldn't continue ruling India. Similarly, Khans' rule is now over)."

वक़्त किसी का नहीं है! वक़्त आना जाना है! मुगलों और अंग्रेजों की बादशाहत हिन्दुस्तान पर नहीं रही! और घमंडी खानों की बादशाहत bollywood पर नहीं रही! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 6, 2022

He further wrote, "इस्लाम में कहा गया है, कि घमंड और जलन, दोनों ही इंसान के पतन का सबसे बड़ा कारण है! Bollywood के खानों में घमंड और जलन कूट कूट कर भरा हुवा था! तो ज़ाहिर सी बात है, इनका पतन होना ही था! (It's been said in Islam, ego and jealousy; both the factors make the biggest reason for one's destruction. Both the things are in abundance in Bollywood's Khans. So it is obvious, that they faced destruction)."

इस्लाम में कहा गया है, कि घमंड और जलन, दोनों ही इंसान के पतन का सबसे बड़ा कारण है! Bollywood के खानों में घमंड और जलन कूट कूट कर भरा हुवा था! तो ज़ाहिर सी बात है, इनका पतन होना ही था! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 6, 2022

These tweets of KRK irked the fans of the Khans. A fan tweeted, “You are one of the rarest person who can boil a persons blood and get on his nerves at the same time. I know one person cant be the majority all the time,but the Khans will reign for a long time cause they're not done yet. Dont ever compare them to the Britishers it wont be good.” Check out the tweets below...

sahi bat hai krk right hai tu tera bhi career khatam ho chuka hai tu bhi kamal rkhan hi hai krk tu 1 tv actor tha aur to bollywood ka sab se bada actor man ta tha apne aap ko krk tera bhi career khatam ho gya krk teri halat aise ho gyi ki tu dubai me nokri karne laga #KRK https://t.co/3xVz8MoL5P — 790 (@AryanKh36255853) January 6, 2022