There has been a strong buzz that SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring and Jr NTR is being considered for India's official entry for the best foreign feature film award. directorial The Kashmir Files and 's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect are said to be in the race for Oscars. And if the latest buzz is to go by, 's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring might also join the list of contention. Also Read - Boycott Brahmastra again trends on Twitter as fans try to do damage control by trending 'We love Alia Bhatt' over her 'Don't watch me' remark [VIEW TWEETS]

The film received positive response with critics singularly praising Alia's performance along with the film's scale and direction. The film, which is based on 's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', tells the story of Alia's titular character inspired by the real-life sex worker Gangubai, who rose to be a mafia queen in Mumbai. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Liger crashes at the box office, Jr NTR roped in for Brahmastra and more

Meanwhile, RRR had a theatrical release on March 25, cruised into the coveted Rs 1,000 crore club, within 16 days of its worldwide release. It is now the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Rajamouli found it both satisfying and unexpected to see the Ram Charan and Jr. NTR-starrer grow to become the most watched Indian movie on Netflix, with more than 47 million hours of total viewing time with subtitles in 15 other languages. Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7: Laal Singh Chaddha effect haunts Aamir Khan and Kareena Kappor Khan; their episode voted as least entertaining [View Poll Result]

Advertisement

The film received applauds for its commendable performances, magnanimous cinematic scale, action, and drama from across the globe. It also won Ram Charan and Jr NTR unanimous praise and appreciation from the audience and critics alike. The movie is also being praised by several Hollywood filmmakers including the Russo Brothers.

The selection is made by the Film Federation of India (FFI), the apex body of film producers, distributors, exhibitors and studio owners, and since 1957, when Mehboob Khan's lost by just a vote, all of two Indian films -- 's Salaam Bombay (1988) and the -starrer (2001) -- have made it to the Oscar nominations shortlist.

(With IANS Inputs)