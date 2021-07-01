Is Sara Ali Khan dating Kedarnath AD Jehan Handa? This video on love and commitment issues has left people scratching their heads

Sara Ali Khan has been making as much news for her personal life as her movies. The latest gossip is that she is dating Jehan Handa. Well, he was an AD on her debut film, Kedarnath. This gossip started after Jehan Handa posted a picture of them by a beach. In the pic, we can see Sara Ali Khan hugging Jehan Handa. The GIFs on the pic are 'Love You' and 'Take Me Back'. The two are all smiles. Seeing the picture, people began digging up a bit more on them. A video has surfaced where Jehan Handa and Sara Ali Khan are talking about love and commitment. We do not know what to make of it.

Jehan Handa has captioned it, "Nothing has and nothing will be a testament to our love, friendship and the memories we have created over the years. Love, celebration, good times, bad times, unprecedented loss, a pandemic! Who would have known. We’re young and have gone through the whirlwind of many different phases, a rollercoaster of emotions but have stuck by each other. Thank you and I also promise to always have your back. Go conquer the world." The young man has also shared stills of Love Aaj Kal, the actress' second film.

Last year, her split with Kartik Aryan made news. In August, they unfollowed one another from their social media handles. Their love story had begun when they got together for Imtiaz Ali's film. He had even flown down to Thailand to celebrate Sara Ali Khan's birthday. She was also seen on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The biggest shocker was when Sushant Singh Rajput's friends revealed that Sara Ali Khan and he started dating during the promotions of Kedarnath. The actress had also travelled to Thailand with him in a private chartered plane. Sara Ali Khan has not said a word on dating the late actor.