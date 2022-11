Who does not want to do a film with Shah Rukh Khan? Now that the lines between Bollywood and South Indian cinema are blurring, we are witnessing many stars working in both the industries. Salman Khan is going to be seen in Chiranjeevi's Godfather, Rashmika Mandanna has made her Bollywood debut and more. Shah Rukh Khan is working with South director Atlee for Jawan. It was recently that a picture of Shah Rukh Khan posing with Atlee and Thalapathy Vijay had gone viral. Fans of both stars had gone crazy over the same. So is SRK doing a film with Thalapathy Vijay?

Entertainment News: comments on Thalapathy Vijay

Well, yesterday, SRK conducted a question-and-answer session with fans on Twitter. One of the fans asked him about the same. King Khan was asked to comment on Thalapathy Vijay and asked when can fans expect them to collaborate on a film. To this, SRK described Thalapathy Vijay as a 'Cool guy' and stated that when the film has to happen, it will happen.

He is really cool guy…films happen when they happen so…if they have to they will. https://t.co/me3xGJmZoC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan was also asked to describe Salman Khan and he had the best answer.

Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na https://t.co/tUvmcOE1RX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Aamir Khan

He is a wonderful friend for years now…and hard working to the core. https://t.co/aoR1DBXLuC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Pathaan. The movie makes it to the theatres in January 2023. On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, the makers released the trailer of the film. Filled with action, fans of SRK could not stop rooting for his comeback film.