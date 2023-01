Bollywood handsome actor Kartik Aaryan is enjoying himself in London and celebrating New Year in an exotic location. It seems as if Sara Ali Khan is also holidaying in the same location and enjoying herself in London. Reportedly, Kartik and Sara are enjoying holidays separately in London. Sara has been sharing pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and friends from London, while Kartik has been sharing pictures from Paris. Both the actors shared pictures from New Year's night on their social media. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan reveals his New Year 2023 plans; ‘I will be the Shehzada’ [Exclusive]

On Sunday, Sara shared a picture of herself standing inside a Christmas tree which is made up of glass. She donned a blue crop top and paired it with colorful jeggings and shoes. She tagged the location as Claridge and also wished her fans Happy New Year 2023. Also Read - Is Kartik Aaryan going to ring in New Year 2023 with rumoured girlfriend Pashmina Roshan? Here's the truth

Talking Kartik shared a picture of him having tea with someone at a restaurant. He captioned the picture as, 'only black tea for me.' He too tagged the post as Claridge as location. Also Read - Salman Khan birthday party: Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Hegde, Suniel Shetty and more attend [Watch Video]

Have a look at Sara Ali Khan's pictures -

A look at Kartik Aaryan's pictures -

shared a collage of pictures from her visit to a fair with her friends at night and showed colourful lights. She even posed with brother Ibrahim and her friends. While shared a blurry picture of a London street and showed the beautiful lighting. He also shared a picture of the Carnaby Celebrate lights. He even shared a video of him travelling from Paris to London and looked handsome in a black sweatshirt.

Filmmaker had confirmed that Kartik and Sara were in a relationship on Koffee With Karan in 2018. Later, in August Kartik confirmed that he parted ways and has been single since 1.25 years. Kartik and Sara did together in 2020.