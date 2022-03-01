and tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Khandala last week, with close friends and family in attendance. The couple had been dating for around four years before they decided to get married. The actress-VJ has added husband Farhan Akhtar's last name on her social media account. She is now Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar on Instagram. However, her Instagram post grabbed a lot of attention from her followers who started speculating that Shibani might be pregnant before her marriage with Farhan. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar’s ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani warns trolls days after his wedding with Shibani Dandekar – deets inside

In her recent post, Shibani shared a few pictures with Farhan where she was seen wearing a body-hugging dress while Farhan was in casuals. They were seen striking different poses for the photoshoot. However, Shibani's slightly bloated belly made her fans wonder if she is already pregnant with Farhan's child. "Looks like she is pregnant," one Instagram user wrote while another user commented, "she is 3 -4 months pregnant ....??? ....shortnotice p shadi ki vjah pta chl gayi." Another user asked, "Are u pregnant???" and then there was another who wrote, "She looks pregnant." However, there were also a few people who tried putting sense to the speculations. "Because of her tight dress she is looking like she is pregnant but in reality it is not so don't think that she is pregnant," one user wrote. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty picks her AirPods while posing for paparazzi; netizens call her ‘giri hui aurat’

Meanwhile, Farhan and Shibani's post-wedding party was hosted at producer 's residence in Mumbai's Khar area. It was attended by the who's who of the Hindi film industry. Members of the fraternity like , , , Shanaya Kapoor, , Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, , , and Genelia D'Souza were seen at black-themed event. Also Read - Gauahar Khan blasts news channel for twisting her words and claiming she crushed on Farhan Akhtar while on the same TV show with Shibani Dandekar

The Dandekar sisters, Anusha and Apeksha, along with Farhan's father and step-mom . Farhan's cousin and filmmaker were also seen, apart from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Chunky Panday. 's kids Suhana and Aryan were also welcomed by Farah Khan at the venue. too had arrived for the bash after sometime in another car.

Shibani and Farhan had been dating since 2018, tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate affair. Born in Pune and raised in Australia and Africa, Shibani acted in Farhan's sister 's 2015 film Roy, starring , and .