Is Shilpa Shetty involved in husband Raj Kundra's adult films business? Mumbai Police clears the air

Bollywood actress 's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday for allegedly creating and publishing pornographic content and is now under police custody. While the police has revealed that Raj used to earn around 6-8 lakhs daily with this adult films business, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe said that they didn't find any active role of Shilpa Shetty in this business. Also Read - Mumbai Police arrests 2 actresses of Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol for theft of Rs 3.28 lakh – Deets inside

"Crime Branch Mumbai this February registered a case related to pornographic films. New actors were promised roles in web series and short stories and they were asked to do bold and nude scenes in auditions. Female actors opposed this and approached the Crime Branch based on which a case was registered. During the investigation, nine accused were arrested. Some people forcefully get such films produced. A man named Umesh Kamat who was looking after the India operations for the company of business of Raj Kundra was arrested," said Milind Bharambe. He added, "We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We will appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai and we`ll take appropriate action." Also Read - 7 times Mumbai Police nailed it with their Bollywood-inspired posts

Revealing all the pornographic content was uploaded on a app named Hotshots, Milind said, "During a detailed investigation,Raj Kundra's company located in Viaan had a tie-up with a London-based company Kenrin that owns mobile application Hotshots. All nude content created in Mumbai was published on Hotshots, which was operated from Mumbai. After complaints, this app was takedown by Google Play Store and iPhone." Milind further said, "After court permission, we searched the offices of Raj Kundra and found a few clips as well. That`s why Raj Kundra and his IT head were arrested." Also Read - Mumbai Police takes a dig at Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani using 'unnecessary Heropanti' jibe; Ayesha Shroff defends her son

Raj Kundra has been booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.