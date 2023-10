Say what? Shraddha Kapoor is once again making headlines due to her personal life, and this time the Bollywood diva is allegedly linked up with her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar writer Rahul Mody. As per reports on an entertainment portal, Shraddha Kapoor has been in a relationship with Rahul for quite some time now, and while not many are aware of them being together, they are very much in love and are extremely serious about each other. Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talked-about actresses in B town, and her single status often leads to her link-ups. And now this new name, Rahul Mody in the actress' life is leaving her fans wondering if she has actually found the love of her life. Also Read - After Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev app scam, to appear today for questioning

Shraddha Kapoor and her alleged dating history

Shraddha Kapoor was allegedly in a relationship with ace photographer Rohan Shrestha, and they reportedly parted ways last year in January 2022, after being in a relationship for four long years. The marriage rumours of the actress with Rohan made headlines, but it seems like things didn't work out. In one of her interviews, Shraddha revealed that she was cheated in her relationship and was advised to move on. Many wondered if she was hinting at Rohan Shrestha. Earlier the actress has been lined with her co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Farhan Akhtar.

On professional front, Shraddha Kapoor recently enjoyed the super success of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The actress will be seen next in Chandu Champion opposite Kartik Aaryan. Right now the actress is making headlines for being summoned by ED and called for questioning in connection with an illegal betting app.