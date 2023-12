Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry is one of the most popular sensations. His looks, his party pictures and videos go viral every single time. He is often spotted partying and chilling with Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others. Orry conducted an AMA session on Reddit recently. And one of his statements about Salaar actress Shruti Haasan is going viral online. And now, Shruti has reacted to the same.

Is Shruti Haasan married to Shantanu Hazarika?

A couple of days ago, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry conducted an AMA session. He was asked about a celebrity who has shown an unnecessary attitude. The fan asked Orry to drop hints if he does not wish to reveal names. Orry, without hesitation, the influencer took Shruti Haasan's name. He then claimed that Shruti was very rude to him. Orry said that he heard that Shruti called him Pune. It is believed that she meant it like a spot boy or peon. And in that statement, he said that he shares a good bond with her 'husband' Shantanu Hazarika. And since then, it spread like wildfire. It started spreading that Shruti and Shantanu have got married secretly. Also Read - Salaar star Prabhas dismisses the North Vs South debate in Indian cinema; says, 'The sentiment in India

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan reacts to the news of being secretly married

Shruti Haasan took to her social media handle and cleared the air about her personal life and secretly married claims. The Salaar actress said that she is not married. She asks that as someone who has been open about everything in her life, why would she hide her wedding? She directed the next sentence to Orry saying, "So people who don't know me at all. Please calm down." Have a look at Shruti Haasan's statement here: Also Read - Salaar: Chiranjeevi congratulates Prabhas and the team on the box office success

Shruti Haasan's fans have come out in her support and have extended their support to her. They have asked her to not pay attention to such things.

Shruti Haasan talks about her role in Prabhas starrer Salaar

Shruti said that she was intrigued by her character in Salaar. She said that Aadya is a misfit in the violent world of Salaar. She felt that it interesting to see the world through her eyes. Shruti confessed that she partly said yes just to work with Prabhas.