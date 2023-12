One of the celebs who is making a lot of noise is Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. The flamboyant player has had a great 2023 scoring a number of runs. Off the field, he was in the news for his dating rumours with Sara Tendulkar and Sara Ali Khan. Buzz that he is dating the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar does not seem to die down. With his good looks, Shubman Gill has a legion of female fans. The handsome cricketer has become the face of some good brands as well. Shubman Gill also made headlines after his interview with Sonam Bajwa. Also Read - Was Virat Kohli betrayed badly by Bunty Sajdeh? Sport journalist's social media post has netizens speculating

Will Shubman Gill do a music video?

Shubman Gill was seen in London with Raghav Sharma, Avneet Kaur and Anshul Garg. We can see that he is dressed for the winter chill with his muffler, tee and denims. Avneet Kaur is also there with Raghav Sharma. As we know, they are rumoured to be a couple. This is making fans wonder if Shubman Gill might do a music video soon. As we know, music videos are a craze, and Punjabi songs have their own fandom. Shubman Gill would make for a dashing protagonist in a music video. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar shares a good news with fans; Sachin Tendulkar's daughter adds a new feather to her cap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Shubman Gill made his debut when he gave his voice to the character of Pavitr Prabhakar in the latest Spider-Man movie. The IPL star is a huge fan of the superhero. He has said that Tobey Maguire is his fave Spider-man. The young cricketer is also a huge fan of films. Reports that Shubman Gill has a huge crush on Rashmika Mandanna also did the rounds. He then asked the media when did he actually make that statement. Well, it would be fun to see Shubman Gill in a music video. Given that Avneet Kaur is there, we could have a ShubNeet pairing maybe! Also Read - Shubman Gill takes charge of Gujarat IPL team as new captain; netizens' bring in 'Sara' while congratulating him