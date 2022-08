Say what? The internet is going bonkers after cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan’s picture is going viral on the internet as they were spotted on dinner together. The cricketer was recently in news for his alleged breakup with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar and now his picture with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has sparked dating rumours. While the picture of them goes viral. The internet has hilarious memes due to the first name of both the girls are the same. Fans are wondering if it is just a casual dinner or if something is brewing between the two. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more non-Hindu celebs who are Ganapati Bappa bhakts

Wo Sara Nhi Toh Yeh Sara Hi Sahi ????????.

.@ShubmanGill @SaraAliKhan https://t.co/jhP1315aXZ — VK RITOJ DUTTA (@VkRitoj) August 29, 2022

Shubman gill dating sara ali khan after dating sara tendulkar be like pic.twitter.com/1iJzz6gjFg — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) August 29, 2022

Sara Ali Khan has been linked up earlier with later actor . Reports suggested that Sara and Sushant were very much in love and had a lot of mutual admiration for each other. While Sara’s family weren’t happy with her relationship with Sushant claims reports and wanted her to break up with him. One of the interviews of went viral when she was asked about the advice, she would like to give Sara, Bebo had said that she would tell Sara to not date her co-star. Sara Ali Khan is right now the most loved celebrity. had recently confirmed Sara and were dating each other but soon they parted ways. Recently on Koffee With Karan 7, Sara admitted to having a crush on . Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7: Laal Singh Chaddha effect haunts Aamir Khan and Kareena Kappor Khan; their episode voted as least entertaining [View Poll Result]

On the professional front, the actress is waiting for the release of her untitled film with and she will also be seen in Gas Light long with . Also Read - Liger star Vijay Deverakonda to not sign any Bollywood film after his latest film's debacle?