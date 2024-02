Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar are immensely shipped by millions in India. Hailed as the Prince and Princess of Indian cricket, the two do not fail to generate headlines whenever seen together whether it is being at same venue or whatever. Even their 'shipping content's goes viral. Now, Redditors have discovered the app Raya. It was known as a dating app but now it is also for community builders. One of them came across as a profile that had a picture of Shubman Gill. While it cannot be verified, netizens are having a field day about it. People are curious to know how many eligible bachelors might be there... Also Read - Did Shubman Gill get a special message from Sara Tendulkar after getting hospitalised due to Dengue?

On the profile it is written that he is an athlete who has learnt to paint. Fans said that he knows how to paint and he has said that in interviews. Others asked if Aryan Khan was also on the dating app. Shubman Gill was one of the players of the year in 2023. Some found his profile introduction to be rather smooth. Take a look at some of the reactions here...

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar's dating rumours are doing the rounds since a long time. Many believe it started during the IPL. He is also good friends with her brother Arjun Tendulkar. Edits and memes teasing him to be the future son-in-law of Sachin Tendulkar too go viral. Unless one of them speaks up no one will ever know what is the exact truth.