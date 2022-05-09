Is Sonakshi Sinha really engaged? Anushka Ranjan SPILLS the beans

created quite a stir I the internet with her latest pictures. She dropped her pictures by flaunting a huge rock on offer and left everyone speculating if she is engaged. In the pictures, you can see Sonakshi flaunting her ring on her beautiful hands. However, the actress hasn't yet revealed if she is engaged or if she is just promoting something. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram account she wrote, " BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming true… and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU. Can't believe it was SO EZI!!!! ". While many are wondering f the actress is engaged, our source reveals that the actress might launch her beauty product soon. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Krushna Abhishek wants to patch-up with Govinda, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra talk about their first kiss and more

While many Bollywood celebs congratulated Sona and added more surprise elements to Sona's announcement, Anushka Ranjan has spilt the beans. She commented on her post, " Your gonna make some people mad once you announce what's up". Well, this clearly states that the actress is not going to announce her engagement for the wedding but something else. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Mohena Kumari and more actresses who shared first glimpse of their newborn babies and created mass meltdown [View Pics]

A source reveals, " Sonakshi will be launching her beauty products that will include all sorts of makeup for every age group of women. Sonakshi is very excited about her business venture as she has been aiming for it for quite a time now. She had planned it much earlier, but due to the pandemic there was a delay and now finally the day has arrived. The girl will soon make an official announcement on the same. And for now, she is having fun with the announcement she has made". Also Read - Arjun Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan: 7 Bollywood actors who underwent shocking body transformations

On the professional front, Sonakshi has last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India which featured in the lead role. While Sonakshi is awaiting the release of Double XL where she plays the role of Sairaa Khanna who deals with fat shaming and body shaming every day in her life.