Sonam Bajwa is one of the most Punjabi actresses pan-India. She is blessed with drop-dead good looks, charisma and has a number of good films under her kitty. Sonam Bajwa was linked to Shubman Gill some time back when he had come on her show. She said that he is just a friend. On the show, he made a stir with the comment on 'Sara'. Sonam Bajwa, 34 is also very popular on social media with her fashionable looks. Over the years, she has been asked about her marriage. Now, a netizens has claimed on Reddit that she is indeed married for last three years. Also Read - After Palak Tiwari, Sonam Bajwa's collaboration with Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan and clothing line grabs eyeballs

Is Sonam Bajwa married to a pilot from Delhi?

Someone has claimed to Reddit that she is allegedly married to a pilot named Rakshit Agnihotri since three years. It seems they also own a company together. Sonam Bajwa and Rakshit allegedly got hitched in 2020 during the lockdown. Take a look at this... Also Read - Sonam Bajwa takes an indirect jibe at Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s privilege, 'They can go to Karan Johar’s house, get auditions'

After reading this, many netizens said their friends would be heartbroken. Sonam Bajwa is adored by many, and this news could shatter hearts. Also Read - Sonam Bajwa reacts to dating rumours with Shubman Gill; teases the cricketer with Sara Tendulkar and Sara Ali Khan's names

Why are Punjabi actors so secretive about their personal lives?

Netizens spoke about how Punjabi actors and actresses do not share personal details with the press. Diljit Dosanjh is apparently married with a kid in the US. But he never brings in his family in any conversation. It seems he wants to protect them from negativity. Even Gurnam Bhullar got married off a sudden. We do not know if Sonam Bajwa is going to refute this rumour or piece of information. In the past, some pics of Rakshit Agnihotri made their way on YouTube channels. Sonam Bajwa is eyeing a career in Bollywood.