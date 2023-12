Suhana Khan made her debut with The Archies helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The film also saw other star kids Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor making their entrance into Bollywood. But The Archies failed to create an impact on the audience and many couldn’t connect with the film. And others badly slammed the actors over their bad acting skills. But do these actors know that their films are being criticised and people haven’t liked them? Orry aka Orhan Awatramani who became the true blue star with his appearances along with star kids on his Instagram AMA answered if Suhana Khan knows people didn’t like her film The Archies. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan reveals Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan chose to be in films; hopes they will now be nicer to him

Orry who is close to all the star kids answered the question most subtly and diplomatically as possible. He says that the celebs aren't living in a bubble world and they are aware of the constant criticism they face. "I cannot speak on Suhana’s behalf, But no one in Bollywood is dumb or in a ‘bubble’. Trust me, they’re all very very smart ppl highly in touch with reality.. u cannot be so famous and successful if you are not.” Also Read - Shahid Kapoor to Dulquer Salmaan: A look at the biggest OTT debuts of 2023

The Archies is one of the most talked about films of 2023 on the OTT and despite being criticised it has become the most-watched film of the year. Around the constant criticism of The Archies, Bollywood's most talented actor Manoj Bajpayee too recently claimed in his interview with Zoom that he didn't like The Archies as he couldn't connect with the film. Claiming he doesn't have a memory of The Archies from his childhood. The Family Man actor even mentioned he couldn't watch the film for more than 50 minutes adding even his daughter didn't like the film.

