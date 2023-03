Breakups are damn hard. In life, everyone has faced massive heartbreak, and with time, you heal, and you heal well. However, the healing process is painful, and if you have support from your loved ones, your journey becomes easier, which is what reportedly received from her mother during her breakup with . In her recent interaction, Sara spoke about the advice that she got from her mother Amrita during her breakup, and these powerful words from parents were no less than a sword at that time. Sara recalled being shattered by her breakup and how her mother said, "It’s ok", and these two words automatically helped her heal and feel better. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan DISAGREES with Janhvi Kapoor's THIS statement over respect

Amrita Singh is one rock-solid woman; the way she held herself after her divorce with Saif Ali Khan is just commendable, and she was even lauded by for giving an outstanding upbringing to her grandchildren, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi. In fact, during Saif and ’s wedding, Amrita was the one who dressed up her daughter Sara to attend her father's wedding, and how she was secured was from day one and she respected her ex-partner's choice. Sara is who she is today because of her mother, Amrita Singh.