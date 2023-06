Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead, opened to mixed reviews from both critics and fans. The film, released on Amazon Prime Video on June 23, is produced by Kangana Ranaut. Even before its release, Tiku Weds Sheru was embroiled in a controversy after users slammed the kiss scene between Nawazuddin, 49, and Avneet, 21 in the trailer. Now, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Kangana Ranaut made certain alterations to the script, which might have given a disappointing turn to the film. Also Read - Emergency teaser and release date: Kangana Ranaut turns into former Indira Gandhi; questions if she was a protector or dictator

Kangana Ranaut altered Tiku Weds Sheru’s script

The source claimed that there was a “vast difference” between the narrated script of Tiku Weds Sheru and the one that came out as the “final product.” It said, “The impact was gone as she made so many changes. It damaged the film.”

Citing the reasons for the film’s inconsistent plot, the source added that when Tiku (Avneet Kaur) agreed on marrying Sheru (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), she spoke in broken English. But, as the movie progressed Tiku was portrayed as a character with excellent command over the English language. “Her character was supposed to be naïve and pagli but in the film, she comes across as very smart,” the source said. Also Read - Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui gets teary eyed as he reveals the worst part in his life other than his days in jail

Director Sai Kabir did not approve of the changes

Reportedly, the opening scene of Tiku Weds Sheru where Avneet Kaur is seen writing a poem was opposed by director Sai Kabir as the scene did not contribute to the film’s plot in any way. The source added that Kangana Ranaut “edited” numerous scenes in the film, pertaining to “Tiku’s family and Sheru’s friend” which ultimately did not sit well with the film’s plot. According to the report, the audience found Tiku Weds Sheru’s climax sequence “absurd” because Sai Kabir did not shoot it. Instead, it was filmed by action-director Sunil Rodrigues. Also Read - Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at those trolling Nawazuddin, Avneet age gap, it has an Irrfan Khan connect

Trending Now

Tiky Weds Sheru plot

Tiku Weds Sheru revolves around two small-town individuals who dream of making it big in the film industry. They marry each other for ulterior motives, and it marks the beginning of the comedy of errors. The romantic-comedy also stars Rahoul, Mukesh S Bhatt, Suresh Vishwakarma, Ghanshyam Garg, and Zakir Hussain.