Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funny Bones just took to her Instagram and shared the way she is invited at the weddings. The netizens are totally amused by the way Twinkle raised this valid point in such a subtle way, and feel that she was invited in such a way at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding this way and hence she gave a miss to the grand event. Akshay Kumar was very much present at the event and he even got a warm welcome from Mukesh Ambani after giving an electrifying performance on the stage. But when we talk about Akshay's family, they went missing. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut claims biggies from Bollywood are involved in illegal stuff; wants them to be exposed by the government

Many users have assumed that Twinkle is talking about the wedding invite by the Ambani's for Anant and Radhika's bash at Jamnagar.

One user said, "I am sure sometimes she is Kumars + but then he is also twinkles + There should be no comparison. Just fulfill each other". Another user lauded her, "I feel you and can hear your scream!!! Like many others, we're both navigating through the turbulent waters of patriarchy, albeit in different capacities. It's alarming to see how some people take it for granted and act without much thought. But, I wonder, why aren't they more mindful of their actions?".

Twinkle Khanna is third time pregnant? Many y user even assumed if Twinkle announced her pregnancy for the third time in a humorous way.

Twinkle Khanna aka Tina has created her own identity despite being the superstar wife, Twinkle is also a great author and gained a name as Mrs Funny Bones. And she raising a strong valid point that is the need for an hour, agree?

