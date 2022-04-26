Is THIS new bride Alia Bhatt's 'pehli rasoi' video from Ranbir Kapoor's home? FACT CHECK

and are the hottest couple right now. The two had been dating for five years before they decided to marry on April 24, 2022. Now, a video is doing the rounds online where we can see Alia Bhatt cooking an exotic sabzi. Fans are wondering if this is her pehli rasoi. The lady is known to love cooking. Everyone remembers how she made a pineapple cake for beau Ranbir Kapoor years back on his birthday. She is also a fan of cookery shows. In the video, we can see her make a zucchini sabzi. She is with chefs Dilip and Karol. It is a South Indian style sabzi. Also Read - Runway 34 First Movie Review OUT: Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan are in 'terrific form'; the film's 'climax will shock you'

The couple tied the knot on April 14 at Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu residence. It is a known fact that Ranbir Kapoor as a personal chef Harsh Dixit who makes curated meals for the actor to keep him ripped, and in shape. The couple have a private chef Kannadada Kanda - Ramaskanda. It seems the two love South Indian food like bise beli bhath and so on. Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are quite particular about healthy eating. The private chef is on call 24 x 7.

The chef had said that he is looking forward to making more inventive dishes for the star couple. It seems he went with the couple to Delhi in November 2021. A portion of the hotel's kitchen was given to him to make dishes for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The actress headed off for the shoot of and Rani Ki Prem Kahaani just after her wedding within a day. The movie also stars .

Ranbir Kapoor is known to be foodie. In the past, he spoke about his love for delicious home-cooked meals. He loves stuff like bhindi, jungli mutton curry, and paya.