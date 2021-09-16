Is this the REAL reason behind the IT surveys on Sonu Sood's premises? Here's what we know

Sonu Sood has emerged as a national hero in this pandemic. On Wednesday, the IT department conducted surveys at the Mumbai offices and homes of the Dabangg star. As we know, he has a home in Oshiwara and also owns a hotel in Juhu. As per reports, the IT department is looking into a real estate deal between Sonu Sood and a real estate firm after getting a complaint of tax evasion. The realty firm is based in Lucknow. The IT surveys at Sonu Sood's residence went on till 7 pm in the evening. It seems that no seizures were made nor has anything incriminating been discovered as yet. Also Read - Mission Majnu jodi Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna pose for paparazzi; fans troll 'Karnataka's Crush' for overacting - Watch

In the mean time, people have been quick to pinpoint that this raid happened just after he met Arvind Kejriwal, the CM of Delhi. He has become the brand ambassador of the state government's mentorship programme for school children. He was asked if he was joining AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) but negated the news. The Delhi CM said that God and the prayers of millions are with the actor who helped people in the pandemic. He also said that the path of truth is a tough one, but it always prevails.

He tweeted, "There are millions of difficulties on the path of truth, but the truth always wins. With Sonu Sood ji, there are prayers of lakhs of families of India who got Sonu ji's support in difficult times." He tagged the IT department in the tweet. Other members from AAP also slammed the Central Government. Raghav Chadha tweeted, "This is nothing but a witch hunt by an insecure government against a giant philanthropist considered a 'messiah' by millions. His only crime is that he worked for the welfare of the downtrodden when they were orphaned by the state."

In the past, IT raids have been conducted on the premises of actors like Taapsee Pannu, Rashmika Mandanna and others.