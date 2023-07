A story about how Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached Shah Rukh Khan with the role of Alauddin Khilji after Ranveer Singh was apparently indecisive for some time has gone viral. It seems the Cirkus star did not give an affirmative answer to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for some time. The ace filmmaker was unruffled and straight went to Shah Rukh Khan with the script. He read the story and liked the role, but told him that he would have to change the title of the film, which was then 'Padmavati'. He told Sanjay Leela Bhansali that his fans would be upset seeing him in a film titled after the heroine. This put SLB in a fix as Deepika Padukone was apparently adamant on having the title as Padmavati. But before Sanjay Leela Bhansali could be further stressed, Ranveer Singh made a comeback to the project. Also Read - Kamal Haasan for Project K and more celebrities' paycheck amount for a cameo in movies

Netizens have now dug up an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan with Anupama Chopra. He says that he has got scripts on real life people but has let go of them. Shah Rukh Khan said he has to choose scripts carefully given the position he is in. He admits that he can make the bad guy look really attractive and there is no way people will not love it. But he says that there are some people who should ideally not be glorified on screen. Take a look at the video... Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan turned choreographer for the song Beqarar Karke?

People have varied comments under the video. Many feel that Shah Rukh Khan did the right thing as he would have been vilified for just playing the role. Others said that people would have made Khilji a hero if they saw Shah Rukh Khan playing the historical character. A person wrote, "Ranveer was the perfect Khilji. I’m glad SRK didn’t take the role! Alsooo… I think SLB might’ve gotten more hate for making SRK play a villian, just like how people weren’t happy with SRK’s character in KANK." Also Read - Aryan Khan calls dad Shah Rukh Khan Shawty at a soccer game; this is how the superstar reacted [Watch Throwback Video]

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan fans are waiting for Jawan, which is his first collab with a big team from South India. It is made by Atlee and has some big South actors like Nayanthara, Yogi Babu and Vijay Sethupathi.