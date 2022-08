Today, Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed Ganpati Bappa in her house. Like every year, celebs visited her house for the darshan including Salman Khan. While celebs started coming to Arpita’s house in the afternoon, Salman came late in the evening and after the darshan, he quickly made an exit from there. Well, we are sure everyone would be keen to know why the superstar decided to leave from there so quickly without spending much time. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also visited Arpita’s house for darshan. So, were they the reason behind Salman’s early exit? Also Read - Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor and other Bollywood stars who slashed fees for shocking reasons

Well no, and were not the reason behind quick exit. The actor has been cordial with Katrina even after her wedding to Vicky, and they will also be seen in Tiger 3 which is slated to release on Eid next year.

A source told BollywoodLife that Salman's decision to leave Arpita's house quickly after the darshan was his health. The actor is under the weather that's why he decided not to socialise much with the people who were there for the darshan. But, he didn't want to miss the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, so that's why he made a quick exit after doing the darshan of Ganpati Bappa.

The superstar surely knows how to be careful with his as well as others’ health in these times. Well, Salman wore a white shirt and jeans and looked dapper. We are sure after reading the news of him being under the weather; his fans would be very concerned about their favourite star’s health. But, let’s hope that the actor gets well soon.

Talking about Salman’s upcoming movies, the actor has Tiger 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and sequel lined up. While Tiger 3 is slated to release on Eid 2023, reportedly Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the big screens on 30th December 2022. No Entry 2 is yet to go on the floors.