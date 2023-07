The celeb screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a swell affair. The jodi that got maximum attention other than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The Masaan actor did not let go of Katrina's hand even for a moment at the event. Dressed in an all-denim look he was the perfect Punjabi Gabru munda. Fans noticed how he looked beefed up in the outfit. We had been seeing a very lanky version of him at the airport. But in the new pics, it is evident that he is working out hard. Well, this seems to be the reason for the same. Also Read - Singham Again: Rohit Shetty team shares official statement on casting amidst reports of Vicky Kaushal backing out

Vicky Kaushal will soon start work on the movie on the life of Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj. He was the son of Shivaji Maratha and one of the prominent rulers of the Maratha dynasty. It seems the name of the movie is Chhawa. The filmmaker had confirmed that he would have two contrasting looks in the movie. It seems Laxman Utekar did not do any look of the actor. He had earlier said that the height and physique of Vicky Kaushal matches that of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He said the actor will be taking lessons in sword fighting, horse riding and some other things. Being raised in Mumbai, the lingo should not be too hard for him. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal takes Katrina Kaif's opinions very seriously; shares secret to being a good husband

The film will be made by Maddock Films. Laxman Utekar said that while the world knew about the exploits of Shivaji Maharaj very little was known about his son. The movie will bring forth his contribution to the Maratha Empire and the state of Maharashtra. Vicky Kaushal is a pro when it comes to biopics. He was terrific in Sardar Udham and has Sam Bahadur lined up. The latter is coming in December 2023. It is a movie on the life of Sam Maneckshaw. Also Read - When Katrina Kaif called Varun Dhawan foolish and left him utterly embarrassed

Vicky Kaushal is hands down one of the finest in the new breed of actors. After URI- The Surgical Strike, there has been no looking back for the star. Vicky Kaushal is also a fave with his directors and producers. His OTT film Govinda Naam Mera was also liked a lot.