One of the alleged new couples in town is Vijay Varma and Tamannnaah Bhatia. The two had apparently managed to keep everything under wraps quite nicely until a video went viral. It was from Goa during New Year's 2023 celebrations where the two were reportedly kissing one another. The two were seen together at the airport post that but did not pose together for the paparazzi. Vijay Varma is at the 73rd Berlinale Film Festival right now. It is for the film Dahaad. The movie has Sonakshi Sinha, Sohum Shah and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. Tamannaah Bhatia wished him the best for the movie at the film fest. This is how he responded... Also Read - Salman Khan to Tamannaah Bhatia: Top celebs who follow a 'No Kissing On-screen' policy quite strictly

Also Read - Akshay Kumar to Malaika Arora: Celebs who got trolled for walking at the wrong place, weird way and more

We can see that he called her a tomato. Isn't that super cute? On Valentine's Day he has posted something though he did not reveal her face. But fans saw the jacket in the pic and guessed it was Tamannaah Bhatia. We have to see if the two decide to take things to the next level. Tamannaah Bhatia is now busy shooting for the movie, Jailer in Chennai. Rajinikanth is the male lead of the film. Of late, the actress had been in many wedding rumors. There was talk of her marrying a businessman in 2023. She dismissed them in a funny manner. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more: Top South Indian actresses and their most shocking controversies

It seems the two fell for one another on the sets of Lust Stories 2. The couple are apparently going strong but want to keep it low-key. This is the first time that Vijay Varma has been linked with someone. The two were seen on a lunch date in Bandra some days back. Vijay Varma won fans over with his fab acting in Alia Bhatt's Darlings. As Hamza he gave us the chills. He has The Devotion Of Suspect X coming up with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.