Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second baby news is all over making headlines after cricketer AB de Villiers confirmed that the couple is expecting their second baby. Hence Virat is focusing more on his personal life right now. But sooner the cricketer deleted the video from his YouTube, but the red already spread like wildfire on the internet. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to announce the baby, amid the on going speculations. Also Read - Did AB de Villiers delete his confirmation of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy seconds after breaking the news?

Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child; THIS cricketer confirms the news

ABD deleted the YouTube video in which he revealed Kohli's secret ?? Watch this if you missed it??#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/ErzeI1oN7D — ??????? ? (@CapXSid) February 4, 2024

The first town news of Anushka Sharma expecting her second baby came out in September. HT broke the news and claimed that the actress had even entered her second trimester. After that Anushka made several spottings as she cheered for her hubby Virat Kohli at the stands while he played matches. The baby bump the actress was very visible and many thought these were just rumours. Usually, baby bumps appear after the completion of six months. And due to no spotting of baby bump their second pregnancy news dissolved. Also Read - After Anushka Sharma, Yami Gautam's pregnancy rumours gain momentum; here's why

Last time when Anushka Sharma was spotted in November month along with hubby Virat Kohli, fans spotted a baby bump and were sure she was pregnant. Later in January, her pictures went viral on the internet when she posed with the invitation hubby Virat who was invited for Ram Mandir Pran Prathista. And fans once again claimed that the actress is hiding her baby bump. Now the couple hasn't made any official announcement yet.

Going by the speculation of Anushka being in her second trimester in September month, the Chakda Xpress actress is anytime due and might welcome the baby in February month. Many women deliver the babies after the completion of their third trimester.