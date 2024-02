Anushka Sharma fans are extremely curious to know when will the diva make her Bollywood comeback, especially after the announcement of the arrival of their second baby Akaay Kohli. Akaay was born on February 15, and it's been just two weeks since the arrival of the baby boy and he is already a star on the Internet. There are AI-generated images that have been going viral on the internet and it only shows the craze for the power couple. As Akaay Kohli was welcomed by his parents in London, Anushka Sharma's fans are curious to know when is next Chakda Xpress releasing where she plays the role of a cricketer. The actress has already completed the shooting of the film and it is slated to release in 2024. The film will be released on the OTT platform, Netflix. Also Read - Move over Virat Kohli, cub Akaay Kohli has already captured the hearts of RCB fans and here's proof

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay set for a 'Royal Future'; astrologers reveal his auspicious birth stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma has no plans to come to Bollywood anytime soon

Anushka Sharma is a dedicated mother and the way she handled her life after Vamika Kohli was just commendable. As Akaay arrived going by Anushka's decision during Vamika, fans can expect the actress to not do any film at least for two years. And then we can expect her to make a smashing comeback. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's newborn son Akaay is entitled to UK citizenship? Know here

Trending Now

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma

When Anushka Sharma said she would quit her career for her family

Anushka is one secure actress and she was never in a rat race. In one of her interviews with Simi Garewal, she admitted that she would be okay to quit her work for her family and she has exactly done that. "Marriage is very important. I want to be married, I want to have kids. And when I am married, I probably do not want to be working"

Anushka Sharma's son Akaay Kohli to hold UK citizenship?

Anushka and Virat are staying in their London house right now. And after the delivery in London, there was a buzz that he would hold UK citizenship, but those were baseless rumours, the passport of the little boy Akaay will be made in London but he will be the holder of Indian citizenship just like his parents.