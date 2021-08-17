has been tasting failure with his past few films. While his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai failed to entertain the audience, too did not do wonders at the box office. Now, the actor is gearing up for his another action-packed thriller Tiger 3. He also had the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster film Master. We say 'had' because speculations are rife that the actor has put this film on hold. Also Read - HEARTBREAKING! Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 POSTPONED yet again – here's when the shoot will resume next? [EXCLUSIVE]

It seems that Salman Khan isn't very keen on doing remakes as of now. Especially after the Radhe debacle, the actor is not very much interested in picking up a remake. In fact, he now seems to be wanting to distance himself from action films for a little while. He has been doing action-thrillers and now it appears he wants to give something else to the audience. There were reports that Salman Khan is collaborating with for a comic-caper. A source had informed Koimoi, "He doesn’t want to do direct remakes anymore. After things not working out on Master, Murad offered a Korean remake to Salman, however, the actor yet again wasn’t too keen on the film. They are finally on the same page with this Anees Bazmee comedy, and things are expected to be locked soon.” Also Read - Phobia, Gone Girl, Nightcrawler and 7 other BEST psychological thrillers to watch today on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 and VOOT

However, now reports are also doing the rounds that there is no film of Salman Khan with Anees Bazmee on cards. The filmmaker himself stated that all these reports are false. To Pinkvilla, he stated, "This is news to me. I am directing a film with Salman Khan, and I don’t even know about it? Perhaps those who wrote this report can inform me when I will be reaching the set and also when it gets released, so I can keep myself free…No seriously, there is no such talk.” Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu to resume shooting for the Anees Bazmee directed sequel on THIS date? [EXCLUSIVE SCOOP]

So now Salman has Tiger 3, Antim: The Final Truth and Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali (tentative title) in the pipeline. Let's wait and see if there is any surprise announcement coming our way.