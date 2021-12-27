While Salman Khan has delivered many hits, his films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali have a different place in the hearts of fans. This is why there was a wave of disappointment when Inshallah did not take off. As we know, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had planned the film keeping Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan in mind. The movie was a spring autumn love story between a chirpy young girl and a mature man. It was supposed to be shot in the heartland of the India. A senior Bollywood journalist has revealed the roadblocks that Inshallah hit, and why Sanjay Leela Bhansali could not make the movie. Also Read - Salman Khan drops MAJOR hint about the release dates of Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan – Read Deets

In a column for Firstpost, veteran film journalist Subhash K Jha has written that Salman Khan gave ideas to improve the product to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He has claimed that he wanted him to include a special dance number by his friend, Sushmita Sen and a cameo by Daisy Shah. As we know, Daisy Shah is one of the superstar's proteges and she made his debut in Jai Ho. It seems none of the two ideas fitted into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's scheme of things. The filmmaker got frustrated with his leading man's alleged interference.

But the final nail in the coffin was allegedly when Salman Khan allegedly told Sanjay Leela Bhansali to postpone the planned Eid release of the movie. He wanted another project, most probably Radhe to come on that date. He felt it was a massy film, and one that his fans wanted. We do not know how much truth is there in this, but surely the shelving of Inshallah was disappointing for fans of the this combo. In order to make up to Alia Bhatt, he offered her Gangubai Kathiawadi. Salman Khan has a great kitty of films that include Tiger 3 and perhaps the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.