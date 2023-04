Vicky Kaushal's cryptic post after the news of him being replaced in The Immortal Ashwatthama has come to light has fans worrying about the star as he had already started the prep and has almost hinted that he is absolutely fine and is unaffected by the removal from the film. There is a string buzz that Jr. NTR and have been approached to play the lead roles in the film as the makers go to attract the fans for the film, but nothing concrete has been announced yet and these are just speculation. The reports in TOI also claim that will be the leading lady in the film. Also Read - The Immortal Ashwatthama Poll: Netizens pick their choice between Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Allu Arjun and more; you'll be surprised by the results

Vicky Kaushal was very hopeful for The Immortal Ashwatthama and even spoke about it on Karan Johar’s show, saying he was extremely unhappy with the project being shelved and only praying that it gets revived; he manifested it on the couch of the show, and it also happened. But now Vicky being removed from the same film is making his fans say it’s a conspiracy against him. Ever since Vicky Kaushal's name has been removed from The Immortal Ashwatthama, fans have been running a rally, claiming that someone is trying to sabotage Vicky's career and even blaming his failures on his marriage to .