The latest Bollywood remake of a superhit South movie, Vikram Vedha, by the same name, is set to release in theatres tomorrow, 30th September. Surprisingly, this time the brouhaha against the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer being a remake isn't as much as it has been against Bollywood movies for the same reason ever since the pandemic struck and several people suddenly started watching a lot of South films for the first time in their lives. Furthermore, there's also been a lot of chatter from the early reviews of the Vikram Vedha remake being one of the most well-done and intelligent adaptations done by Bollywood in a long time. Also Read - Vikram Vedha day 1 box office advance booking lags behind Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; overtakes Laal Singh Chaddha, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Vikram Vedha not a frame-to-frame remake of the Tamil original

In a recent media interaction, when Director duo Pushkar Gayathri were quizzed abut how similar or different the Hindi remake, starring and Saif Ali Khan, would be to the Vikram Vedha original, starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan, they insisted that they approached their the Vikram Vedha adaptation, keeping in mind that there's a fresh set of actor and a change in production, which, together would create a new setting and characters on screen, elaborating that though that they had the option to recreate certain scenes, they chose not to, yet they never revisited the previous film. Also Read - Vikram Vedha: When the macho hunk Hrithik Roshan broke down and exposed his vulnerable side in public

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan promote Vikram Vedha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Pushkar Gayathri on how Vikram Vedha differs from the original

Pushkar and Gayathri signed off by stating that the soul of the new Vikram Vedha is the same, but otherwise, it is a completely different movie to that of the Tamil original. Well, we just hope there's something more in it for those who've watched and loved the original. Also Read - Vikram Vedha vs Ponniyin Selvan clash: Director Pushkar says you can’t beat Mani Ratnam's film; Hrithik Roshan quips, 'For me, it’s just VV'