Is Vikrant Massey joining Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara? Here’s what we know

Discover all about actor Vikrant Massey joining Aamir Khan's upcoming sports drama Lalkaara here. Read ahead to find out more details for this awaited film.

Is Vikrant Massey Joining Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara Here’s what we know

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is preparing for his upcoming film Lalkaara right now. This new project comes after the success of Aamir Khan’s blockbuster movie, Sitaare Zameen Par (2025). It is being reported that actor Vikrant Massey has been approached for a key role in Aamir’s Lalkaara.

Vikrant Massey to join Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara

There has been a lot of buzz around Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s next movie, Lalkaara, lately. It is being said that the audience can expect to see actor Vikrant Massey has been approached to join Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama talked about Vikrant joining Lalkaara, saying, “Besides Aamir Khan, the makers are looking to cast three more actors in extremely prominent roles. Vikrant Massey has been approached for one such important part. The actor has proved his worth by portraying diverse characters across genres. The makers are therefore confident that he’ll be able to pull off the role.”

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