Isha Ambani hosted a star-studded Holi bash at the Bulgaria store last night in Mumbai. Priyanka Chopra to Shilpa Shetty stunned at the event with their super glamorous avatars, we loved the desi girl's pink drape saree style and are still in awe of it. But wait for the stunners who stole the show with their super classy looks and they are the Ambani bahus. Isha who stunned in an orange multi-colour attire posed with her sister-in-laws Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta and they won over the netizens with their super classy and subtle look. Also Read - Isha Ambani proves she's like any regular mother as she patiently waits in the queue for the dispersal of her kids from school

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Checkout the post of Isha Ambani with her Bhabhis Also Read - Unseen pictures of Radhika Merchant from the pre-wedding bash prove she is the most gorgeous Ambani bride ever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Radhika who is the epitome of style and grace just like the mother-in-law wore an off-shoulder light yellow peach dress and wore a stunning neckpiece, while Shloka aced yet another glam outfit. They are all called the super classy Ambani girls. Radhika and Shloka are tow stunners and they often raises the glam bar with their super stunning appearances wherever they go. Also Read - Nita Ambani in neckpiece worth Rs 400 crore to Deepika Padukone in sweet choker: The Emerald fever takes over Jamnagar

Isha Ambani poses with Priyanka Chopra from her Holi bash

Isha and Priyanka have been besties since a long time, she is always her fist guest at the party and this picture only shows their bond has only became intact.

Watch the video of Radhika Merchant