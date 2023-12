The gorgeous Isha Koppikar and her restauranteur husband Timmy Narang have reportedly ended their marriage. News outlets are saying that the couple got divorced in November this year. It seems the separation finally came through legally. Isha Koppikar and her daughter Rianna have moved out of the Narang home. The actress who is known as the Khallas girl is also a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party. She works in their transport wing. The two had been married for 14 long years. On her social media profile, she has kept her name as Isha Koppikar Narang. However, there are hardly any pics with her husband, Timmy Narang. BollywoodLife is now available on WhatsApp. Subscribe to not miss out on any latest Entertainment News.

Isha Koppikar, Timmy Narang marriage

The actress refused to speak on the news. When asked by The Times Of India, she said, "I have nothing to say. It's too early. I need my privacy. I would appreciate your sensitivity." It seems they had compatibility issues. An insider said that problems had been cropping up time and again. The two tried everything to make their marriage work, but could not succeed. Timmy Narang is a restauranteur and owns some boutique properties in Landour and Himachal Pradesh. The had met via Preity Zinta.

How Isha Koppikar met Timmy Narang?

Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang met at a gym and were friends for three years. Then, they began to date as their feelings grew deeper. In 2009, the couple tied the knot. Timmy Narang is a very successful personality in the hospitality field. Isha Koppikar after a break of ten years made a comeback to showbiz. She said that she did not wish to run-of-the-mill stuff again and again. The lady had credited the joint family for taking good care of Rianna as she went to work. This is indeed heart-breaking news.