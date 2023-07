Ishaan Khattar was spotted in the town by the shutterbugs after a very long time, but what grabbed eyeballs was that the actor was seen on a bike ride with a mystery girl who was sitting in the black seat wearing a helmet, and this picture of the actor has left everyone talking about how, after Ananya Panday’s pictures with Aditya Roy Kapur went viral, Ishaan is making sure to show her that he too has moved on. Ishaan and Ananya were in a three-year relationship, and many speculated that they were extremely serious about each other as Ananya was a part of every function and party in the Kapoor family; in fact, she got extremely close to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput as well. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan to Ishaan Khattar: Ananya Panday dated these men in Bollywood before having a serious relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur

One user on the post of Ishaan being spotted with a mystery girl writes, " After whole Anaya pics going viral either Aditya he’s like nah I’m gonna show her". Also Read - Aryan Khan avoids eye contact with Ananya Panday; while Aditya Roy Kapur keeps looking at her adoringly in viral video

But things didn’t work out between them as they decided to part ways. It is speculated that Ananya was dating Ishaan and Vijay Deverakonda at the same time, and this is the reason behind their separation. In fact, even Karan Johar tried to dig out the secrets from Ananya when she was present on the Kofee With Karan show along with Vijay Deverakonda ahead of their Liger release. Also Read - It’s Awkward! Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and more celebs caught in an embarrassing yet funny moment on camera

While Ishaan maintained his dignity and even picked at Karan for getting too personal with Ananya on the show, he was lauded by the fans for his chivalry. Talking about Ishaan and Ananya’s latest pictures, it is clear that they both have moved on. And right now, Ananya and Aditya have become the new favourite couple in the tinsel town. Even last night, they were spotted on a romantic ride, and Ananya was trying to hide her face from the paparazzi. Well, love is in the air for Adi and Ananya.