Ishaan Khatter has reportedly found love once again after his split with Ananya Panday. Reports suggest that he is seeing Malaysian-Indian model Chandni Bainz. Ishaan Khatter was seen riding his bike with a mystery woman in July 2022. As per a report in Bombay Times, the girl is Chandni Bainz and he has introduced her as his girlfriend to his close circle of friends. Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were dating for more than a year. The two went for holidays together, and shared pics. It was said that Ananya Panday broke up with him when she was working on Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.

Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz

Ishaan Khatter's new girlfriend is model in India. It seems she is of Malaysian and Indian origin. Her father is an Indian. Ishaan and Ananya apparently ended their relationship as they were unable to find a future together. When Ishaan Khatter came on Koffee with Karan, he said, "She (Ananya Panday) is one of the most wonderful people I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. Anyone who has met her would say this. She genuinely is a sweetheart. And all pulpy questions aside, she is someone who is very dear to me and will always remain so."

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter move on in life

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been together for more than six to eight months now. Everyone was shocked to know that the two were dating. However, pics of them from a vacation in Europe went viral and how. They were in Lisbon, Portugal. Now, the couple return to Mumbai from a trip to Goa. It looks like Ishaan Khatter has also moved on with Chandni Bainz in his life. The young actor has a number of projects in his kitty. He is going to make his Hollywood debut with the Nicole Kidman starrer, The Perfect Couple.