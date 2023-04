Ishaan Khatter might not be striking it big in Bollywood but his acting chops is surely getting noticed. He has bagged the project The Perfect Couple with Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber. This is indeed big news. The actor made the announcement on his Instagram. Ishaan Khatter was apparently in talks with the makers for some time now. He bagged the role last month. The series is an adaptation of the novel, The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand. Ishaan Khatter made the announcement on social media. Congratulatory messages poured in from family and friends. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: Here's how much these star kids charge per film; their net worth will leave you shell-shocked

He will play the role of Shooter Dival who is the best friend of the Groom. The role of the Groom is being played by Billy Howle. The author also extended him a warm welcome. Mira Kapoor wrote, "Onwards and upwards", while Kavita Seth commented, "Congratulations for your new innings". Others like Tanya Maniktala, Sayani Gupta, Dia Mirza, Priyanshu Paniyuli, Rasika Dugal also congratulated him. One of them even said that he did not need a Karan Johar or Yash Raj Films to boost his career as the West was casting good character actors in projects.

Ishaan Khatter is the son of Rajesh Khatter and Neelima Azim. His dad sent him love on Instagram. The young man made his debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds. His performance got immense acclaim. Later on, he did Dhadak with Janhvi Kapoor. The film made over Rs 100 crores at the box office. Ishaan Khatter was seen in the cinematic adaptation of A Suitable Boy. Mira Nair directed the series. He has been proving his talent at the world level time and often. Ishaan Khatter has Pippa waiting to be released. In the movie, he plays Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta who played a crucial role in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. He was in the frontline with his siblings. Ishaan Khatter is also a good dancer. Filmmakers like Mira Nair and Guneet Monga have showered love on him time and again. Ishaan Khatter broke up with Ananya Panday in 2022. It seems they are still friends. He said that his brother Shahid Kapoor advised him not to lose himself in a relationship. He said it was good advice to stay on the right track in life.