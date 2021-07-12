Ishq Vishk, Fida and Chance Pe Dance director Ken Ghosh FINALLY breaks silence on his fallout with Shahid Kapoor

Popular filmmaker and entertained the audience with their collaborations in films like Ishq Vishk, and . But post that we saw the duo not reuniting again as there were reports of their fallout because of arguments owing to a clash of schedules during their last movie. Now, the filmmaker has finally opened up about his fallout with actor as he said that there are ups and downs in every relationship. Also Read - Ishq Vishk turns 11, Shahid Kapoor is nostalgic!

When asked whether his Shahid's relationship has mended with time, Ken told News 18, “There are always ups and downs in every relationship… now we are too old for that stuff.” When questioned about their reunion in the near future, he replied, "Right now there are no plans as such." Also Read - All films are a reflection of times: Tanuj Virwani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Speaking about Shahid Kapoor's next project, Jersey, it is directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri and produced by , Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The film also features and in key roles. The original film starred Nani, and Shradhha Srinath in the lead roles. When announcing the wrap, Shahid had penned a heartfelt note saying, "It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!! Also Read - What is Pulkit Samrat and Aditi Rao Hydari's Ticket To Bollywood all about?

The makers have planned to release the during the Diwali weekend.