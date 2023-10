What happened with the Palestinian women and children's lives will be remembered in history. After the Gaza attack, countless children and women have died, and everyone is crying. The current state of Palestine is heartbreaking, and you would never want to witness it in the darkest of your nightmares. While the glimpse of the kids being orphaned and finding their siblings on the streets is going viral, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has strongly condemned this act of Israel. The scene of kids roaming helplessly on the streets will ache your heart. Also Read - Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu to Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi, Bollywood celebs reveal most horrific paranormal experiences

Taking to her official Instagram account, Bipasha Basu said," No war or religion can be bigger than these countless innocent lives. These are little babies, irrespective of any religion, who have mercy". The actress literally pleaded for mercy, and that's what the Palestinians deserve: to live free. Reports claim that more children have been killed in Gaza in the last three weeks than the total killed in the war in 2019.

Save the Children issued a statement, saying that the people should be protected in Palestine; they deserve to live." One child’s death is one too many, but these are grave violations of epic proportions,” said Jason Lee, Save the Children’s country director for the occupied Palestinian territory. “A ceasefire is the only way to ensure their safety. The international community must put people before politics – every day spent debating is leaving children killed and injured. Children must be protected at all times, especially when they are seeking safety in schools and hospitals.".

On Sunday, the Israeli military stepped up attacks close to al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City after ordering an immediate evacuation. Israel is reportedly targeting every single building around al-Quds hospital that is providing medication to more than 12,000 displaced civilians. Indeed, it's heart-shattering and how.