The on-going war at Israel has grabbed everyone’s attention. The situation is quite tough and it is hard to even think about what must be going on there with many innocent people. Many have lost their lives, lost their homes and it is a very ugly situation. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has now shared shocking visuals of the Palestine people after repeated bombings by IDF. This is now a big story in Entertainment news. Also Read - Will Fawad Khan get back his shelved Bollywood projects after court rejects plea to ban Pakistani artists?

Mahira took to Instagram to share the videos and also penned down a note slamming those who have been killing the innocent people. She wrote, “This is the genocide of Palestinian people. This is killing of innocent human beings - men, women and children ( majority children). History will remember those who had the power to make a difference and didn’t, those who could bring an end to this and remained quiet.. they will always have blood on their hands. Praying every moment with a broken heart.” Also Read - Breaking: Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and more Pakistani celebs can now work in Indian movies and series

Take a look at Mahira’s post on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Many of the celebrities have opened up about the situation and slammed those who have been abusing, killing and destroying lives. Earlier, we had all seen how actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who was in Israel for the Haifa International Film Festival was stuck there. She did return to India safely but looked shocked when she landed in India. The actress also shared about her horrifying experience on Instagram. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Mahira Khan shares new video from her wedding; netizens spot Fawad Khan

Trending Now

She shared a video and revealed how she was stuck in a hotel room during the war in Israel and had to take shelter in underground bunkers. She thanked everyone for praying for her safety and also thanked the Indian government for helping reaching to India. She spoke about how fortunate she was to be living in a country like India.

She further prayed for the safety of the people in Israel and pray for world peace.

A look at Nushrratt Bharuccha's video:

What do you guys have to say about the on-going Israel-Hamas war?