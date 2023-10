This is shocking: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is reportedly missing in Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. The Bollywood actress has been trending all over Twitter after the news broke that she has been untraceable in Israel after the attacks by Palestinian terrorists in the country. The current situation in Israel is extremely worrisome, and the actress being stuck there is indeed the most dangerous situation to be in, and all her fans and family are praying for her well-being. Also Read - Akelli Exclusive: Nushrratt Bharuccha is in awe of her co-stars from Fauda; says, 'They work beyond script and lines...'

#BREAKING : Reportedly Indian Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is missing and non-traceable in Israel after terrorist attacks by Palestinian terrorists in Israel. She was in Israel. Pray for Israel ?#IsraelUnderAttack #IStandWithIsrael #PrayForIsrael #Gaza #Hamas pic.twitter.com/rgPCAegqXW — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) October 8, 2023

Nushrratt had gone to Israel to attend the HAIFA awards. She was in contact with her team around 12.30 p.m. on Saturday; since then, she has been missing and untraceable, and her family is expressing their concerns over her efforts to be in touch with her. Also Read - Akelli Twitter review: Nushrratt Bharuccha delivers her career's finest performance [Check reactions]