The Israelis and Palestinians are at war. A militant group from Gaza has attacked Israel and its on Saturday. The two are currently fighting a horrifying war. Hamas, a militant organisation attacked Israel and killed hundreds of people and have taken many in captivity. Thousands are injured and thousands have lost their lives already. The war has invoked strong reactions from celebrities around the world. Gal Gadot, Fauda star Lior Raz, Kangana Ranaut, Munmun Dutta and many more celebs have condemned the Israel-Palestine War. Also Read - Israel-Palestine Crisis: TMKOC fame Munmun Dutta expresses gratitude over her cancelled visit; says 'I hope Israel finds peace'

Fauda star Lior Raz's hard-hitting note amidst Israel's ongoing war with the Hamas group

Lior Raz took to his official Instagram handle and shared a very hard-hitting note. He talked about his country being attacked by a cruel enemy who murdered their children, women and men in bed. He talked about the militants taking the people of Israel in captivity on the eve of a Holiday. Lior expressed his anger at the militants for proudly boasting about their attack on 'prosperous, peace-loving villages of farmers.'He is furious about the fact that the militants are considering their crimes as their victories. He counters them saying that it is darkness fighting light. He gives out a war cry saying that Israelis know how to fight and save the lives of their people. Also Read - Israel-Palestine Crisis: Nushrratt Bharuccha singing Bollywood song at an event before Hamas attack goes viral

Lior asks people to remember who started the way and the massacre. He claims that Hamas is an organization that wants to destroy the Jews. Raz claims that the group do not want to talk about peace in any conditions. Raz promises that the war will be turned by the Israelis. He challenges that the Gaza militants will absorb the losses. He says that Israel will go into the war with a heavy heart and no desire to kill innocents but given the circumstance, they will face those who come against them. Also Read - Breaking: Israel-Palestine crisis: Nushratt Bharuccha is returning to India after being stuck in Israel amid the ongoing war

Trending Now

Gal Gadot, Amy Schumer and more celebs react to the Israel-Palestine War

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot hails from Israel. She has been sharing gut-wrenching facts about the killings in the ongoing Israel-Palestine War. She shared a picture which reads I Stand With Israel. "I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!" Gadot writes in the caption. American actor Josh Malina shared the screenshot of the news he woke up to, the horrendous attack on Israel. He is remembering them in his prayers. Even Jamie Lee Curtis extended her support to Israel with a post. The Hollywood veteran did not write anything but just posted Israel's flag, extending her solidarity.

Amy Schumer also condemned the war by resharing the post of Guy Oseary. The actress was horrified to see people celebrating the murders in Iran. She wrote that she has always prayed for peace and that she has always spoken up for her Jewish community. But today she has only heartbreak and tears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Horrendous news to wake up to. Thinking of Israel. pic.twitter.com/E4pEVFo83A — (((Jew))) (@JoshMalina) October 7, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer

Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker, Munmun, Gauahar also react the attack on Israel

Kangana Ranaut wrote that it is impossible to scroll social today without getting jolted /scarred or appalled of deeply disturbed looking at Israeli women's pictures and corpses and the horrifying acts that are being carried out in Israel. Kangana shared that it broke her into a million pieces and that her heart goes out to the people there. Munmun Dutta also condemned the attack while revealing that she was supposed to be in Israel this week.

Gauahar Khan and Swara Bhasker, on the other hand, have different POVs. They have recounted all the crimes that have been committed on the Palestinians for ages.

Since when did the oppressor become the oppressed ????? Convenient eyesight of the world !!!!! Blind to years n years of history of oppression . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 7, 2023

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. It has resulted in the deaths of over 1000 people. Hundreds of officers have lost their lives. Hamas attacked Israel by launching a surprise rocket attack.