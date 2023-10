Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who was in Israel attending the HAIFA Awards grabbed headlines after she lost touch with her family and her team. The Akelli actress was stranded and stuck in Israel since yesterday but returned safe and sound today at around 2 p.m. Israel is at war with Palestine after Hamas attacked Israel The actress' family and fans breathed a sigh of relief upon getting in touch with the actress. Amidst all the chaos, Nushrratt's video with her co-stars from Akelli singing a Bollywood song is going viral. Also Read - Breaking: Israel-Palestine crisis: Nushratt Bharuccha is returning to India after being stuck in Israel amid the ongoing war

Nushrratt Bharuccha's video singing a Bollywood song before Hamas attacked Israel goes viral

Nushrratt Bharuccha was in Israel attending the HAIFA Awards where her recent release, Akelli was screened for the first time. The movie, ironically, talks about a woman stranded in a war-prone area away from home. A video of Nushrratt from the HAIFA Awards singing Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahaan from Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan starrer Yaarana is going viral. Joining Nushrratt were her costars Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous in singing the iconic number. The video will tug at your heartstrings even more due to the ongoing crisis situation. Also Read - Israel-Palestine crisis: Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in ongoing war; actress' team, family unable to contact her

Watch Nushrratt Bharuccha's video from HAIFA here:

Indian film #Akelli premiere at Haifa International Film Festival 2023 !! DCM Rajiv Bodwade and Mayor of Haifa @EINATkalisch attended the premiere. Best wishes to Israeli actors @TsahiHalevi, #AmirBoutrous, Indian actress @Nushrratt and the entire team of the film. pic.twitter.com/YdP0HwiwNp — India in Israel (@indemtel) October 5, 2023

Nushrratt not only sang a song at the event but also posed with the colleagues from the film fraternity at the global level. Nushrratt's visit has been a harrowing experience. The actress reportedly lost touch with her family and team after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Hamas attacked Israel at dawn on the same day. Also Read - Akelli Exclusive: Nushrratt Bharuccha is in awe of her co-stars from Fauda; says, 'They work beyond script and lines...'

Trending Now

When Nushrratt was finally able to get in touch with her family and team, they naturally heaved a sigh of relief. Her mother expressed happiness after learning about her daughter's safety and her plans to return to India. Upon arrival, Nushrratt looked visibly harrowed with her experience. The actress was on the verge of tears and just asked the media to let her go home to her family. Our heart goes out to Nushrratt.

Watch the video of Nushrratt Bharuccha at Mumbai airport here:

The situation in Israel is very scary and the visuals of the people from Hamas attacking the people of Israel are been going viral online. The people from the organisation have been kidnapping the women of Israel and taking them to Gaza. As per reports, Hamas is a Palestinian militant group. The Prime Minister of Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas' hideouts in Gaza. The latest reports claim that about 1000 people have been killed in this attack, around 600 Israelis and about 300 in Gaza.