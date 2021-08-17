and will be next seen in 's love saga. The film was titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. However, after receiving a backlash for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments by opting for the title, the filmmaker stated that he will change the title of the film. But why was the film titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha in the first place? According to a recent report, it had nothing to do with religion, rather it was because of an interesting reason. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner: Throwback to Pawandeep Rajan's audition which left the judges mesmerised – watch video

A source informed Bollywood Hungama that the film was named after the two lead characters of the film. Source revealed, "Initially, director Sameer Vidwan had named the two lead actors of his films - Satyanarayan and Katha. The title suggested how Satyanarayan wins over Katha with love and hence the title Satyanarayan Ki Katha."

After the backlash received by the makers, director of film Sameer Vidwan had shared a statement on social media saying that he will change the title of the film. The statement which was also reposted by Kartik Aaryan read, "A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey."

It is expected that the makers of the film will lock the new title in the next 20 days and the shooting of the film will begin in December 2021.