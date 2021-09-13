IT's OFFICIAL: Vidyut Jammwal engaged to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani but it's his daredevil proposal style that'll steal your heart

We all know that Vidyut Jammwal is a martial arts expert, proficient in Kalaripayattu, and an army kid to boot. So, true to his persona and nature, he decided to propose to Nandita Mahtani in his quintessential daredevil style.