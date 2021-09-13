Another eligible bachelor of Bollywood has been taken. We're talking about action hero Vidyut Jammwal, who has official announced his engagement to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, and boy can you count on our very own country boy, Vidyut Jammwal, to take us by surprise and his adorable eccentricity never letting us down. While the actor and Nandita Mahtani are now officially engaged, it's the memorable proposal that the former pulled off that'll be talked about for a long time to come. Also Read - Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan in Raees and more Bollywood celebrities who REFUSED stunt doubles for high-octane action sequences – view pics

Now we all know that Vidyut is a martial arts expert, proficient in Kalaripayattu, and an army kid to boot. So, true to his persona and nature, he decided to propose to Nandita in his quintessential daredevil style by slipping a ring on her finger while both were rapelling down a 150-metre high wall at a military camp close to Agra. Talk about making a marriage proposal truly special, right? After they were officially engaged, the couple headed to The Taj Mahal. Vidyut Jammwal shared both the picture of him and Nandita Mahtani rapelling and them visitng the Taj Mahal on his Instagram handle, captioning the post: "Did it the COMMANDO way?. 01/09/2021." Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Owing to the huge personal loss of Sidharth Shukla, whom Vidyut considered a brother, he delayed the announcement of his engagement by some time. Anyway, he did do it in true Commando style. All the best to the happy couple for their journey ahead.