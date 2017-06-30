Ivan Thanthiran movie review: Gautam Karthik's movie gets mixed response from the critics

Gautam Kartik's latest film, Ivan Thanthiran, has opened in theaters and fans are loving it. But seems like the critics are divided over their opinion. The movie has somewhat received polar opposite reviews from movie buffs who have watched the movie. While some thought it was one popcorn movie that you can enjoy and forget, and some noted that film's plot was too thin to keep the audience inside the cinema halls. Well, the final verdict is always given by the audience, but we are telling you what the critics are saying about the Kannan directed film.

Pointing out why many might not like Ivan Thanthiran, Firstpost noted "Ivan Thanthiran is not for everybody, it is more or less targeted at the burgeoning student community in Tamil Nadu, who love one-liners, memes and are glued to their smart phones." Well, unless you fall in this category of audience, you might wanna skip this film. They further added, "The film works due to its dialogues and commercial packaging. There is nothing new story wise."

The same idea about packaging has also been noted by Sify in their review, and wrote "The biggest strength of Ivan Thanthiran is Kannan’s packaging. The director has taken a KV Anand kind of script and executed like KS Ravikumar. Yes, the film has pulpy brilliant moments but they are rightly packed with comic elements, cute romance, and constant thrill." They concluded, "Overall, Ivan Thanthiran is a jolly time pass entertainer with a relevant message, which will definitely create an impact among the lakhs of engineering students in Tamil Nadu.

We can't move forward without quoting the flaws in the film that Firstpost pointed out: "On the downside the film has a wafer thin story line, and towards the end, the hero outwits the villains in not a very convincing manner. The romantic scenes with Shraddha Srinath have not been etched out well, and stick out like a sore thumb. The romance is a bit of a letdown, especially the scene where the heroine in a romantic bliss attends a major job interview."

Times of India said, "Overall, though the immediate reaction upon hearing corrupt engineering college and computers in the same line could be, ‘Oh, Sivaji-The Boss aa?’, director R Kannan has deftly handled a subject line often used in Tamil cinema rather innovatively, with a good dose of tense, edge-of-the-seat moments, offset by intermittent humour. Of course, there are certain things that do seem impossible for a college dropout to be doing, but what’s a Kollywood movie if not slightly over the top? And we can willingly suspend disbelief for two hours of sharp and spiffy entertainment now, can’t we? Go watch!"

Indian Express found the movie to be mediocre, and wrote, "Ivan Thanthiran is an okayish film that may keep you entertained for the most part if you can suppress your ability of critical thinking for a couple of hours."