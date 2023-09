An Indian student named Jaahnavi Kandula died in the US on January 23, 2023. She met with an accident as she was hit by a Seattle Police Vehicle. Months after her death, a video of a police officer allegedly mocking her death has gone viral on social media. Many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, who is now based in the US, has reacted to the video and called it appalling. The video had two officers joking about Jaanhnavi's death and putting a value on her life. Also Read - Did Deepika Padukone just take a dig at Priyanka Chopra with her ‘global recognition’ comment?

Priyanka Chopra on the shocking incident

Priyanka Chopra took to her Insta stories to react to the news and wrote that 'A life is a life. Once cannot put any value on it'. Farhan Akhtar also reacted to the news and sent his heartfelt condolences to Jaahnavi Kandula's family. He also added, "We didn't know each other but I know that as a student preparing to make a place for herself in the world, your potential was limitless and your value immeasurable. Condolences to your family. RIP." Karthikeya star Nikhil Siddhartha took to his X account and said that the video of officers mocking Jaanhnavi's death was 'heartbreaking' and 'racist'. On social media, many are demanding justice for Jaanhnavi including celebrity chef Vikas Khanna.

Check out celeb reactions on Jaanhnavi Kandula's death below:

“It's appalling to learn that such a tragic incident that happened 9 months ago is only coming to light NOW. A life is a life. One cannot put any value on it.”— @priyankachopra on the #JaahnaviKandual murder. pic.twitter.com/sBLDk6Wd9K — Priyanka Daily (@PriyankaDaily) September 16, 2023

This is Heartbreaking and Racist.. A hardworking Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula was Killed by a Usa Cop Kevin Dave and then Her death Mocked by officer Daniel Auderer on Camera.

This is Unacceptable. Hardworking Indian Americans who pay their Taxes and Indian Students who Pay… pic.twitter.com/yHhhiuOzt3 — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) September 14, 2023

Thank youuuuu everyone. My heart aches when human dignity is broken to this level.

This should be of international attention. #JaahnaviKandula ❤️??@IndiasporaForum @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/I8fxlEyRSP — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) September 16, 2023

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, the actress is happily settled in the US with her hubby dearest Nick Jonas. The actress has become a global sensation with many big Hollywood films in her kitty. Her new project is with Idris Elba and John Cena titled Heads of State.