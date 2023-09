Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular Hindi film actors. The actor made her film debut in 2000 with Refugee and has since starred in several superhit films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 3 Idiots. 23 years later, the actor is gearing up for her big OTT debut with a Netflix original film Jaane Jaan. Based on Keigo Higashino's bestselling 2005 novel, The Devotion of Suspect X, the film is a mystery-thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Recently, Kareena spoke about her experience of making debut on OTT and revealed how acting in the thriller genre is ‘tricky’. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gets slammed for her comment about refraining from setting 'unrealistic beauty standards'

Kareena Kapoor Khan on trying different things in her career

In an interview with City Times, Kareena spoke about how she has never been one to shy away from trying different things. The actor said that she is at a stage of her life where stories are important and so is her passion for acting. The actor, whose other film The Buckingham Murders is set to premiere at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival in October, said that she tries balancing it out with releases, but her main focus is set on doing different things.

Working on a mystery thriller like Jaane Jaan

Speaking about working on Jaane Jaan, Kareena said that she feels thriller as a genre is a lot more internal and intense. The actor added that it is quite tough for a performer to find the right balance in a thriller as to how much you want to conceal and how much you want to give away to the audiences.

About Jaane Jaan, Kareena said that director Sujoy Ghosh has woven a thriller with a love story which she is looking forward to. “Ultimately, it was a lovely experience because he was so clear as to how much the actors should be giving on set, he made it so easy for all of us," Kareena added.

About Jaane Jaan

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, the film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film will be a direct to digital release on OTT platform Netflix on September 21, 2023 and will coincide with Kareena’s 43rd birthday.