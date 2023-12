Jackie Shroff is the coolest person you will ever find in Bollywood. The veteran actor who is known for his remarkable performances in films like Ram Lakhan, Hero, Mission Kahmir and others believe in the simplicity of life. He is often seen giving food recipes or speaking on the importance of plants. Jaggu dada as he is fondly called is also a doting father to children Tiger and Krishna. Recently the actor mentioned that how he had a heartful conversation with son Tiger Shroff who's recent Bollyoood films have bombed at box office.

Jackie Shroff's golden advice to Tiger Shroff on 'Failures'

Jackie Shroff said that he is well aware that son Tiger Shroff's last few films haven't performed well at the box office. The actor stated that Tiger has every potential and quality to be a successful actor. It's just that he needs to have a good technician and a good release. The proud father also mentioned that how Tiger has everything in him, and he personally loves his son's action sequences in the film. Also Read - Global Peace Honours 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Shubman Gill and other celebs reach to pay their tribute to unsung heroes of 26/11 [View Pics]

Jackie Shroff: Bollywood is unpredictable

Everyone knows film business is a tricky thing. No one has a complete idea of which films work and which films don't at the box office. Talking about the same, Jackie Shroff stated that he has always told Tiger not to worry too much if his films are not working. The Ram Lakhan actor thinks that films are just like life, you can't achieve success each time. He has advised Tiger not to take the failures to his heart and be easy on himself. Also Read - Tiger 3 box office collection Day 5: Salman Khan starrer struggles to match up with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan in the first week itself

Tiger Shroff's film perfomance at Box Office

Barring Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and War, rest of the Tiger Shroff's film have bombed miserably at the Box office. His 2023 release Ganpath starring Kriti Sanon which was touted to be one of the most awaited Bollywood films tanked at the box office. Jackie Shroff's son desperately needs a hit in order to revive his Bollywood carrer.

Tiger Shroff do have an interesting line up of films in 2024. The actor is part of Singham Again which stars big namers like Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and others. The Heropanti actor has already wrapped most of the shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.